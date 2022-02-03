Short Interest in Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Grows By 33.3%

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Agile Group has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $77.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

