Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expands By 29.5%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.