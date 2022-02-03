Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Grows By 33.3%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $34.17.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
