Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Grows By 33.3%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $34.17.

Get AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.