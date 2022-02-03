Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Grows By 28.4%

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 999,154 shares of company stock valued at $974,993. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

