Short Interest in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Increases By 45.1%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,026,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSC opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10. East Stone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

