Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Decreases By 13.6%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 814,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $201.37 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.57. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

