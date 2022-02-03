Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Declines By 17.7%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRRPF. National Bankshares cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

