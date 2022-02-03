Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declines By 18.1%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FCAP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235. First Capital has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

In related news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana L. Huber acquired 1,960 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $79,968.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,305 shares of company stock valued at $303,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Capital by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

