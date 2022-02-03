Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Increases By 28.6%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
FONR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.89. FONAR has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.73 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.47%.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
