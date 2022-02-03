Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Increases By 28.6%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FONR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.89. FONAR has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.73 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.