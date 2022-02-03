Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Decreases By 14.3%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,929. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

