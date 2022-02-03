Short Interest in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Increases By 31.9%

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,606,000 after buying an additional 82,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHC traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $576.86. 143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $597.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. Graham has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 6.00%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.