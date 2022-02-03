Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Grows By 29.6%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 384,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 321,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 6,701,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

