Short Interest in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Increases By 43.0%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 46.07% and a negative net margin of 366.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 946,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

