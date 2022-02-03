Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Declines By 24.8%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 762.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $16.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

