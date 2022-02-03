Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Grows By 40.6%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

