Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Grows By 50.0%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

