Short Interest in Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) Drops By 17.1%

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.23% of Monterey Bio Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

