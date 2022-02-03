Short Interest in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Declines By 24.7%

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MULN opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

In other news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 84.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

