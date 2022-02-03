Short Interest in Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Grows By 27.3%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,016,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNOMF opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Nano One Materials has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

