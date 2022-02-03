Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Grows By 48.6%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NanoVibronix by 24.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 146.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAOV opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 1,268.71% and a negative return on equity of 185.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

