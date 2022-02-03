Short Interest in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Decreases By 21.0%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.01. 23,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,055. The company has a market cap of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 102.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.