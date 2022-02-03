Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Expands By 26.2%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,677.0 days.
Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $$24.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $28.64.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
