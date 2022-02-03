Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Expands By 26.2%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,677.0 days.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $$24.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.