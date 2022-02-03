Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Declines By 18.7%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 1,549,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,360. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

