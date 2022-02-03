Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Drops By 18.4%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NAD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 308,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,443. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,720,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 593,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $8,290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 360,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 327,079 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

