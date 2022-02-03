Short Interest in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Decreases By 19.4%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYA. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $11,453,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,752,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,252,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,189,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $6,646,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. Skydeck Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

