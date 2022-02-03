Short Interest in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Decreases By 20.2%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 508,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SKY traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.12. 1,343,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,718. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

