Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Expands By 39.8%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.7 days.

SNCAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $22.94 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

