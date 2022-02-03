Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Increases By 28.1%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MXF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth $18,744,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth $154,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 31.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

