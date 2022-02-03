Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Grows By 31.3%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 90,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $31.04. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

