Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Increases By 47.1%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

