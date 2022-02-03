Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Declines By 22.9%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

WYGPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Worley has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

