Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Expands By 28.0%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.72. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

