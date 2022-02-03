Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.