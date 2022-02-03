Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $89.66.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.