Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €64.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.38 ($74.58).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ETR SHL traded up €1.16 ($1.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €59.42 ($66.76). The company had a trading volume of 760,962 shares. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.77.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.