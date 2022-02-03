Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €64.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.38 ($74.58).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ETR SHL traded up €1.16 ($1.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €59.42 ($66.76). The company had a trading volume of 760,962 shares. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.77.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

