Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. The company expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. It is adding to this momentum with the upcoming launch of its next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers. Silicon Motion is creating significant incremental value by optimizing its foundry wafer supply. However, it is expected to be affected by pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints, which are likely to hinder near-term prospects. Competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth. The semiconductor industry is highly competitive, which subjects the company to stiff rivalry from peers.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

