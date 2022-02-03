Sio Gene Therapies Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIOX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

