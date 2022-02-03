SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

SITM stock traded down $47.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.22. 14,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,141. SiTime has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 291.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SiTime by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

