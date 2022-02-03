Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

