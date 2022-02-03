SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) versus Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Financial Contrast

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

18.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SkyWater Technology and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Synaptics 0 1 12 0 2.92

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 152.29%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $277.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Synaptics.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81% Synaptics 8.86% 27.84% 13.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 2.73 -$20.62 million N/A N/A Synaptics $1.34 billion 6.48 $79.60 million $3.18 69.53

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

Synaptics beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.