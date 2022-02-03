SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 21,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,224. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

