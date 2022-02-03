Sovryn Hits Market Cap of $87.75 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Sovryn has a market cap of $87.75 million and $478,084.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00011354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.41 or 0.07122250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,727.25 or 0.99786277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,996,906 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

