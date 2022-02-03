Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.57. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 37,893 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 1,522,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colleen B. Brown acquired 12,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

