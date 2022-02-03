SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,363,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,082 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.8% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $49,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 39,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,977. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.