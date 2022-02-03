SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $96,000.

MDY stock opened at $484.95 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $436.81 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

