Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

