Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

ANY opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 186.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

Separately, Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

