Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.73.

TOY opened at C$48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

