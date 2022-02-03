Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a £115 ($154.61) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a £150.50 ($202.34) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a £151 ($203.01) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £127.98 ($172.06).

LON:SPX opened at £135.50 ($182.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is £149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is £153.33. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of £105.20 ($141.44) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($231.58). The company has a market cap of £10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 48.71.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

