Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.63) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330 ($4.44).

SPT opened at GBX 245.80 ($3.30) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.36.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

