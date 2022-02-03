Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 155,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on STXB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,636,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 177,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 65,673 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

